Severe fire conditions on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge.
PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

Marc Stapelberg
by
16th Nov 2019 6:04 PM
RESIDENTS were given little respite as Bora Ridge again faced further fires in the Bungawalbin National Park on Myall Creek Road.

A thick haze of smoke sat heavy as fire licked at the bottom of the trees.

Some residents watched as others prepared to defend as the fire was graded at watch and act status.

The fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap is more than 10,300 hectares.

Fire trucks raced to houses opening gates and surveying the properties.

Fire fighting efforts continue across the Northern Rivers including at Mt Nardi and the Tuntable Falls community near Nimbin.

