Robot coming from Sydney to deal with suspected bomb

PARTS of Mullumbimby are in lockdown today after a suspicious device was found in an alleyway near a bank.

Tweed-Byron District Police Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed a "device" had been found in the alley at the back of the Commonwealth Bank.

He said police had not received a phone call, and there was no note with the device, so police did not yet know who was responsible for it.

Det Insp Kehoe said the emergency operation was likely to continue for most of the day.

A bomb-disposal robot is being brought up from Sydney.

Byron Shire Council general manager, Mark Arnold, said the council was informed of the incident around 7.30am.

The council building has been evacuated.

The council will operate from the visitor centre and the depot at Byron Bay today.