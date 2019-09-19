Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Mullum police operation
News

Robot coming from Sydney to deal with suspected bomb

Christian Morrow
by
19th Sep 2019 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARTS of Mullumbimby are in lockdown today after a suspicious device was found in an alleyway near a bank.

Tweed-Byron District Police Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed a "device" had been found in the alley at the back of the Commonwealth Bank.

He said police had not received a phone call, and there was no note with the device, so police did not yet know who was responsible for it. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Det Insp Kehoe said the emergency operation was likely to continue for most of the day.

A bomb-disposal robot is being brought up from Sydney.

Byron Shire Council general manager, Mark Arnold, said the council was informed of the incident around 7.30am.

The council building has been evacuated.

The council will operate from the visitor centre and the depot at Byron Bay today.

More Stories

bomb lockdown mullumbimby
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    premium_icon Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    Rugby Union In just the club’s third year in the Far North Coast Rugby Union, the A-grade side were able to convert their first semi finals campaign into a grand final...

    Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    premium_icon Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    Council News Council’s recently published Tweed River Report revealed no significant changes to...

    Shock video shows teen brutally bashed for clothes

    premium_icon Shock video shows teen brutally bashed for clothes

    Crime Video shows teenager being viciously assaulted

    Man bashed in ‘bloodthirsty, homophobic' gang attack

    premium_icon Man bashed in ‘bloodthirsty, homophobic' gang attack

    Crime This man has vowed never to return to Queensland