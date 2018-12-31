PHOTOS: Couple rescued from sinking boat

A MAN and a woman had to be resuced from their sinking boat in Tweed Heads on Saturday.

The unidentified man and woman were motoring in their punt at the Terranora Inlet just after 4pm (NSW) when the vessel was struck by a series of bow waves caused by passing jet skis.

As the boat began to sink off The Anchorage, passing jetskis rescued the bikini-clad woman (who was wearing a lifejacket), her male companion tried in vain to rescue some of their belongings.

The man also attempted to get the boat to a nearby shoreline but gave up when the punt capsized throwing him into the water.

A passing boatie, in a tinnie, helped in the rescue and towed the water-logged boat from the scene of the rescue.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A Tweed couple, picnicking at The Anchorage, witnessed the drama unfold: "It was unreal. We were enjoying this beautiful summer's afternoon and before our eyes a boat started to sink. They were about 10 metres off shore."

One eye-witness noted that the boat was sitting very low in the water and saw how the boat began to take on water after waves from jetskis hit.

"The woman scrambled to the bow of the boat, she looked like she was trying to counterbalance the punt. But it was already too late. It looked like the man, who was working the outboard engine, was already hip deep in water," the Banora Point man explained.

A second eye-witness, visiting from Murwillumbah said: "The drama was all over in few minutes."