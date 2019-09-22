Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

John Farnham at Food & Wine Festival
News

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Faces from the final day of food and wine

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN Farnham has brought the 2019 Heritage Bank Festival of Food and Wine to a close with massive, career-spanning set.

Thousands packed into Queens Park for the final day of the festival, which also featured Aussie rockers Dragon and the first-ever Carnival Choir.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hundreds of residents and visitors came together in harmony, singing Working Class Man and Livin' on a Prayer to an enormous crowd.

Although the festival is over, the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers festivities will continue until Sunday.

Make sure you check out our Visitor Guide to find out what other events are on this week.

More Stories

carnival of flowers carnival of flowers 2019 heritage bank festival of food and wine toowoomba carnival of flowers toowoomba carnival of flowers 2019
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Family of plane crash victims speak out

    premium_icon Family of plane crash victims speak out

    News The family of the father and son who died in a tragic plane crash in northern NSW have spoken out for the first time.

    Plane crash victims identified

    premium_icon Plane crash victims identified

    News The father and son hailed from the Gold Coast

    Weekend thefts across the Tweed

    premium_icon Weekend thefts across the Tweed

    Crime Police are investigating a pair of thefts from vehicles in the Tweed over the...