Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

A golden haze covers Kingscliff in this shot taken by Tristam Evison from Cudgen Creek. It is the cover image for their calendar which the profits will go to bushfire recovery efforts. PHOTO: EV Photo

FOR local photographers Tristam and Selena Evison, like many others they wanted to contribute to the bushfire recovery efforts in any way they could.

The pair who make up EV Photo decided to dedicate the profits from the annual calendar to help others restore the beauty of their area shown in the calendar.

“As we all sit in shock of what is happening in our beautiful country it’s so hard not to be able to afford to make a big cash contribution and feel like you are helping,” Mr Evison said.

“It’s what we have to give, our images of a nation that we need to help save.”

Mr Evison said the images were reflective of the beauty and diversity of the local environment and hopefully would give people a chance to reflect and focus on a bright future instead of feeling hopeless.

“The cover image is a sunset taken from Cudgen Creek towards Kingscliff is and symbolic of the cloud that is covering the country but at the same time is pleasing to the eye,” he said.

Mr Evison said that they needed to make a minimum of 100 calendars to provide a meaningful donation and was excited to have received 150 pre-orders, 50 coming within the first 12 hours of their announcement.

“We’ve even had a Kingscliff local order 10 calendars, and donate eight back to resell and help with costs which is a great gesture,” Mr Evison said.

To order the calendar, which includes January next year, visit https://evcollective.shootproof.com/gallery/bushfirecalendar/.

Orders for the calendar close on Monday January 13, and can be picked up from EV Photo or delivered in the first week of February.

“We have been blown away by the response, both from locals and businesses,” Mr Evison said.