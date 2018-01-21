PHOTOS: Home gutted in afternoon blaze

A home near Murwillumbah was gutted by fire on Saturday afternoon.

A HOME near the Tweed Coast has been completely gutted by fire.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue captain Greg Hayes said they were called to the blaze on a Palmvale Rd, Palmvale property shortly before 5.30pm yesterday.

As part of the first crew to arrive at the scene, Mr Hayes said they found the home largely consumed by fire.

Mr Hayes said crews isolated power to the home and quickly worked to cool two large gas cylinders near the home, which could pose a risk to emergency services.

He said Fire and Rescue and Hazmat teams from Tweed Heads and Rural Fire Service crews also attended.

He said the owner - who had been in Murwillumbah at the time - was alerted to the fire and returned while emergency services remained on scene, but no one was injured and the fire didn't pose a threat to other properties.

The home was completely destroyed in the blaze and the cause is being investigated.