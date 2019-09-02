PHOTOS: Huge python drops in on couple

Clive Berger took this photo of a huge carpet python from the veranda of his Pallarenda home. Photo: Supplied

WHEN Clive Berger's wife called out to him that there was a snake in their backyard, he wasn't quite prepared to see the "biggest I've ever seen".

"It was quite striking watching him," Mr Berger said after the carpet python started climbing the tree near his Pallarenda balcony.

"We watched him climb up the tree in front of us, there wasn't enough cover in this tree so he went for the one next to it … he pulled down the leaves, stretching up, I didn't think he'd make it and he pulled some leaves down and disappeared into the foliage."

He guesstimated the python was "at least two metres" and wasn't the first snake he'd spotted on his Pallerenda home in the 14 years he and his wife had lived there.

"We've seen them a few times. One time we saw one on the ground swallowing a bat," Mr Berger said.

"But this one we saw him crawling along the grass … he moved quite slowly, climbed up the tree very slowly and went up another branch to find a better one.

"He wound himself around the branches to make a firm enough anchor … it was quite impressive, I didn't think they were that intelligent.

"Then he just sat there probably waiting for a bird."

Carpet pythons are quite common in the Townsville region, according to the Department of Environment, often found in trees or sometimes living in another animal's burrow.

These kinds of pythons are often found on the road on warm spring and summer nights in all habitat types within their range and mainly active at night, feeding on mammals, reptiles, birds and frogs.

They grow to an average length of two metres.