A command post has been set up at Megan, north east of Dorrigo, as emergency services begin to work their way to the crash site in difficult terrain.
A command post has been set up at Megan, north east of Dorrigo, as emergency services begin to work their way to the crash site in difficult terrain.
PHOTOS: Police and SES battle tough terrain to access plane

Sam Flanagan
by
21st Sep 2019 12:48 PM
A COMMAND post has been setup northeast of Dorrigo as emergency services battle difficult terrain to gain access to the crash site of the Mooney M20. 

The plane lost all communication at 7.30am yesterday during a flight from Murwillumbah to Taree.

The four-seat, single engine Mooney had two people on board. 

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) located the crash site in rugged terrain earlier this morning. 

The Westpac Helicopter was unable to winch a person down to the site due to poor weather conditions, so NSW Police and the SES are now attempting to gain access from the ground.

It's expected it may take some time to access the site. 

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman will address the media on the ongoing situation at 1.30pm.

