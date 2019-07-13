PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

Coffs Clarence Police and the SES have searched well into the night to locate missing man Lachlan Cairns in the Yuraygir National Park.

Coffs Clarence Police and the SES have searched well into the night to locate missing man Lachlan Cairns in the Yuraygir National Park. Frank Redward

COFFS-CLARENCE Police and local SES members have searched a State Forest between Coffs Harbour and Grafton well into the night for missing man Lachlan Cairns.

The search commenced at 4.20pm this afternoon after the vehicle of Mr Cairns, 46, was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

The vehicle, a red Holden Colorado utility, was discovered three days ago and today Mr Cairns was reported missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Police and SES were searching in the Yuraygir National Park looking for Mr Cairns until 10pm.

SES searched a large area by vehicle on both roads and tracks through the shrub.

They will recommence their search at 8am tomorrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Photos of the search are below: