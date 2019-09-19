Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are in Mullumbimby dealing with a suspected bomb.
Emergency services are in Mullumbimby dealing with a suspected bomb. Marc Stapelberg
News

PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

Marc Stapelberg
Christian Morrow
by and
19th Sep 2019 10:53 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are waiting on specialist resources to attend after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway at Mullumbimby this morning.

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said a man found the device near the Commonwealth Bank around 7.30am.

"We have set up an exclusion zone around station street and Burringbar Street and Station Street and that remains in place," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Rescue and bomb disposal staff are here examining the device and we are awaiting on specialist resources to attend.

"I've spoken with the general manager of Byron Shire Council and he has evacuated the building.

"We have evacuated a number of other buildings throughout Mullumbimby.

"We're certainly treating it as a real device hence the exclusion zone in place and we are happy with the precautions in place."

Det Insp Kehoe said the shape of the device "certainly looks like an IED".

"We don't have any threats towards any organisation, any building, any individual or anything of that nature," he said.

"Our investigations are ongoing.

"It may be an operation that will extend for some hours."

More Stories

bomb bomb squad editors picks improvised explosion device mullumbimby
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man in 'manic state' chased people in hospital with knife

    premium_icon Man in 'manic state' chased people in hospital with knife

    Crime SOME "terrified” staff had to hide behind nearby bushed during the incident, the court heard.

    Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    Education "Parents are opting for private and selective schools"

    Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    premium_icon Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    Rugby Union In just the club’s third year in the Far North Coast Rugby Union, the A-grade side...

    Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    premium_icon Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    Council News Council’s recently published Tweed River Report revealed no significant changes to...