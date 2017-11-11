PHOTOS: Retro barber boasts a barista and bar

Ally Canhan from Keith Cafe in Murwillumbah, making one of their delicious coffees.

COFFEE and haircuts are a match made in hipster heaven, and executed with retro flair at Keith's Coffee and Barber, Murwillumbah.

Barista by day and bar by night, the funky establishment on the north end of Murwillumbah St, thrives off the town's old Art Deco flavour.

Here, buttery pastries and smoked beef brisket burgers are made fresh daily and Trip Advisor reviews rate the hot chocolates, made "with the kind of home-made marshmallows you'd barter your grandma for."

The store is open till 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and will soon serve a breakfast Bloody Mary cocktail, if the Mecca barista coffee isn't enough to get you pumped in the morning.

"We wanted a place where we would want to hang out," said Matthew Taylor, who owns the cafe with his partner, Katie Browne.

"Somewhere where you could get a proper Martini or a Manhattan or a small-batch craft beer or a beautiful glass of wine that you might want to sit and enjoy."

Mr Taylor, a Canadian, came to Australia with Ms Brown, four years ago, with the Murwillumbah couple opening Keith's Coffee and Barber in December 2015.

"It was time to say goodbye to snow and winter and to be with friends and family here," Taylor said.

"We came into town, we saw the car parks were all full, and everybody was really friendly, and it was fairly affordable.

"We just saw the potential in town."

As for 'Keith' - turns out the guy is actually a "really cool" and "charming" Irish housemate the couple lived with in trendy Toronto.

"We joked if we ever had children we would call every one one of them 'Keith', and we don't have any children but we do have a businesses," Mr Taylor said.

"Keith is pretty chuffed with that."

Taylor promised an "exciting" "game-changer" to be announced for Keith's Coffee and Barber in the new year.

"We have plans for something really cool to happen as an expansion, it will be a great spot for the community."