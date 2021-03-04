Photos: The people who made the NRL game possible at Oakes

Marist Brothers Ram Lismore canteen supremo Karen Flanagan (far left) said fans snapped up steak and chicken burgers, hot dogs, fries and over hundreds of pies and cold drinks when the Gold Coast Titans play the New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval on February 27, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

When you go to a sporting match, spare a thought for the people behind the scenes who make the event happen so you can cheer on your team.

When the National Rugby League held a trial game between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors on February 27, at Oakes Oval, Lismore, a small army of people worked behind the scene to ensure the day went smoothly.

From security checking tickets and COVID-19 regulations, to catering, seating, refereeing, cleaning and bumping in and out all the gear, there’s more to a game of rugby league than two team turning up.

Meet some of the wonderful people who help make our major events a success.

Canteen

Marist Brothers Rams Lismore ran the canteen at the NRL match and said chips, hotdogs, pies and water were in high demand.

Canteen supremo Mary Flanagan said fans were great for supporting the local rugby league club.

Friendly service, best steak sandwiches ever, $2 bottled water and free apples, you could not ask for more.

Marist Brothers Rams Lismore canteen squad fed the fans who watched the Gold Coast Titans play the New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval on February 27, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Grounds

Ensuring the football field is in top condition is a critical role to ensure a successful sporting event. Robin Patch said the team had done a “fantastic” job in making sure the ground was in tip top condition.

Lismore City Council grounds staff Isaac McMahon and Robin Patch are pat of the team keeping the regions' sporting grounds in top shape. Photo: Alison Paterson

Security

Hernes Security’s Levi Loughlin said ensuring everyone enjoyed a safe day out is paramount to a successful sporting event.

Hernes Security staff L-R Fotofili Essau and Levi Loughlin keep an eye on the crowd at the NRL game between the GC Titans and the NZ Warriors on February 2, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Police

Richmond Police District officers patrolled the event and Superintendent Scott Tanner said the crowd was well behaved before, during and after the game.

“I commend Lismore City Council and he NRL for running such a well managed event,” he said.

An NRL ball boy gives an officer some pointers on the game. Photo: Alison Paterson

Supt Tanner said he welcomes future major sporting events coming to Lismore.

Some of the Richmond Police District officers on patrol at Oakes Oval. Photo: Alison Paterson

St John Ambulance

A crew of St John Ambulance volunteers had a presence on the Hill at Oakes Oval as well as in the stands in case anyone needed first aid.

St John Ambulance volunteers Shoallea and Val ensured anyone needing fist aid was catered for. Photo: Alison Paterson

Broadcast

NRL NSW Television commentator Duane Neville ensures that fans unable to attend in person can tune in and follow the game no matter where they are.

NSW NRL Television commentator Duane Neville provides a live run down on the game as it happens. Photo: Alison Paterson

Referees

Without match officials, there can be no games.

Agree with them or not, they have a vital role in the game.