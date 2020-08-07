PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

THERE'S eight hours to go before the Queensland border shuts to NSW and ACT residents and the traffic is starting to buckle under the pressure.

According to Google Maps, it'll take you 52 minutes to Tweed Heads to Currumbin if you stay on the Pacific Highway.

But if you chose to come off at the Gold Coast Highway exit at Tugun, you'll only have to wait 31 minutes to get through the border checks.

It's expected to get a lot worse as people rush the border before being banned from the state from 1am on Saturday, August 8.

>>SEE MORE: FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

>>SEE MORE Police announce Qld border bubble to go ahead

Gold Coast and Tweed Shire residents will be able to freely cross the border, as long as they stay within the radius of what is being touted as the 'border bubble'.

Anyone who travels outside that bubble in NSW and plans to enter Queensland will have to quarantine at their own expense in a hotel for 14-days.