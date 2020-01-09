PHOTOS: Unusual bushfire fundraiser draws the line

MOST people wear their heart on their sleeve, but a small group of people wore their bushfire donation on their skin.

Absolute Tattoo artist Coco Loberg offered a day of $100 'mini tattoos' at the Kingscliff studio where the proceeds would be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Coco's mother Helen Loberg, also involved in the Kingscliff business, described a snaking line down the street of more than 100 people - some who had even made an early morning trip all the way from Brisbane on Wednesday - as amazing.

People queue up outside Absolute Tatoo in Kingscliff to get tattooed as part of the shop' bushfire victims fundraiser. Pic: SUPPLIED

The popularity of the fundraiser meant Absolute Tattoo had to enlist the help of tattoo artist Zarra Ryan, who came in on her day off.

The pair spent more than 10 hours non-stop tattooing patrons and raised more than $5100 from 46 people.

"About 120 people came through and they just couldn't get to everyone," Helen explained.

"The people that came were lovely and so supportive of the fundraiser. We tried to get everyone in that we could and finished up at 8.30pm. Some of them who had waited in line for hours and still didn't get a tattoo even went online and brought raffle tickets for a $250 voucher for a tattoo session."

Customers could choose from a flash sheet of designs featuring Australian animals, native plants and snacks.

Zarra Ryan of Absolute Tattoo donating all proceeds to bushfires

Helen described an extra special tattoo for an English tourist.

"He got a kangaroo with a hat on and this gentleman was so proud, he wanted it to commemorate his connection and time in Australia. He got the tattoo and went straight to the airport and flew home," she said.

The Loberg's described hearing from family and friends who were on standby to evacuate in Victoria and others who were protecting their properties.

"It's very real for us," she said.

"Coco is very animal-originated, such a giving soul, she wanted to do something to help our country in crisis.

"I think so because a lot of the tattoos were possums, platypus and koalas, they definitely commemorated what the drive for the charity was about."

Helen explained as the line grew, they were forced to take phone numbers in lines so they didn't lose their position to stop it blocking the street.

Coco Loberg of Absolute Tattoo donates to bushfires

Helen said the influx of people meant more business for local shops and praised other businesses who also got on board.

"We had Josie from Beach Shack Espresso and Juice Bar who also donated 10 per cent of all her takings, she came along and handed out her cards to the crowds," she said.

Josie Masterman from the Beach Shack Kingscliff donates 10% Sales to WIRES Melissa Belanic

"It was a big community day for Kingscliff.

Zarra Ryan of Absolute Tattoo tattooing Regan Botica donating all proceeds to bushfires

"There is still some stigma around tattoo parlours so it was great to see so many people support the fundraiser. We are such a different type of tattoo studio and we really pride ourselves on our artists works of art."

The business is a family affair, owned by Helen's husband Claes Loburg and his brother Goran Loburg for 11 years in Kingscliff.