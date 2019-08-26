Menu
MITCH'S PICK: Lennox Head flanker Sean Watkins was one of the Trojans' best against Casuarina in the FNC rugby minor semi-final. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Pick of the players from the FNC rugby semi-final

Mitchell Craig
26th Aug 2019 5:19 PM
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig names the standouts from the Far North Coast rugby union minor semi-final between Casuarina and Lennox Head at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore:

Sean Watkins,

Lennox Head

Started the season on the wing and was sidelined for most of the year with a fractured thumb.

The Trojans found Watkins' best position in the past two weeks and he led the way at flanker on Saturday.

Watkins forced errors out of the Casuarina side and was rewarded with a try in the first half.

Elisio Tagidrau,

Casuarina

Spent time off the field when he was yellow-carded for team infringements but he was heavily involved in everything.

The Barbarians were missing both centres and it took some individual efforts from five-eighth Vitori Buatava and fullback Casey Calder to give them the edge.

Hard-running No 8 Mitch Planten will be better off after his first game back from injury while they look to have plenty of depth on the bench.

Sam Fitzgerald,

Lennox Head

Ran the ball hard from fullback and always beat at least two defenders by electing not to kick the ball.

Not the biggest player on the field but there was no-one that tried harder. It helped players around him in the backline shine including five-eighth Hugo Marks and centres Billy Goldsmith and Callum Jones.

Ross Colvin, Casuarina

A fair bit of niggle at the breakdown and set piece but he also puts his hand up for the hard work around the field.

He played big minutes and was the most energetic Casuarina forward who lifted his side when they found themselves behind on the scoreboard.

The Barbarians pack will need to lift in the preliminary final when they come up against a more experienced tight five of either Ballina or Wollongbar-Alstonville.

