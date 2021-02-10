Picture shows bizarre virus measure

A guest at a quarantine hotel has gone to bizarre lengths to protect themselves from catching COVID-19.

A guest at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne has been captured wearing a bin liner while being escorted out of the Holiday Inn at Tullamarine Airport.

An image shows a woman wearing a bright purple bin liner being ushered outside the hotel by health officials.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said given the woman was wearing gloves and a face mask, her choice of PPE suited the occasion.

"It looks bizarre but is probably OK," he said.

The hotel has been closed and all patrons evacuated on Wednesday for "terminal cleaning" after the virus escaped into the community from the establishment.

Guests are being moved to the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne.

The woman’s strange PPE choice isn’t totally wrong, according to an epidemiologist. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Three local cases have now been linked to the hotel, with two confirmed late on Tuesday.

One case was a food and beverage worker at the Holiday Inn quarantine site, and the second was a returned traveller who had already completed their two-week quarantine but tested positive after leaving the hotel.

The first case was a hotel worker who returned a positive test on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews earlier revealed anyone who spent 15 minutes or more at the Holiday Inn between January 27 and February 9 was considered a close contact and must isolate for 14 days.

The closure has also plunged more than 130 staff into isolation.

"If you are in hotel quarantine and you are currently being moved to a new hotel because we are doing a terminal clean of the Holiday Inn, you will have to continue your quarantine for at least three days," he said.

"It may be the full 14, but at this stage it will be at least three days and then subject to testing and the evolution of this theory will keep people informed."

Guests are evacuated from the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

The evacuation comes after Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton revealed authorities were working on the "hypothesis" that the three cases were linked to an exposure event that involved a medical device called a nebuliser.

"It vaporises medication or liquid into a very fine mist," Professor Sutton said.

He said if it was used for medication, and someone was infectious, the device could cause fine particles to be suspended in the air that could be breathed in.

"We think the exposures are all related to that event, the use of a nebuliser whereby the virus was carried out into the corridor and exposed the authorised officer, the food and beverage service worker and also the other resident," he said.

Several exposure sites have been listed on the government website.

