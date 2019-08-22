PHOTOS: Stunt rider targeted in $60K truck arson attack

Tim Egan's truck and airbag were destroyed in a fire on his property last night and as a result, he's had to pull out of performances.

Tim Egan's truck and airbag were destroyed in a fire on his property last night and as a result, he's had to pull out of performances. Contributed

TIM Egan has been left devastated after his passion and second income has gone up in smoke overnight.

The freestyle motocross rider and owner of Wide Bay FMX's was devastated after his truck, which had ramps for performing stunts, was set alight at his home in Welcome Creek.

Tim, currently up in Townsville working, said someone had broken into the back of his property via a gate.

A one-of-a-kind airbag used for training was also destroyed in the blaze.

The airbag was worth around $20,000 and the truck itself it another $30-$40,000," he said.

"I grew up racing motorbikes and when I was 18 I started freestyle motocross and it started to become an income, performing in front of people it's unbelievable.

"I'll have to recoup some sort of money to rebuild and start again, I don't know where to start at the moment...I'm back to square one."

As a result of the fire, Tim has had to pull out of shows where he had been booked to perform.

"We were booked for the Biggenden Ruff 'n' Tuff car show, now I'm not going to be able to perform at it," he said.

Bundaberg's Tim Egan in action. Contributed

"The truck was crucial, it has the ramps we do the show on and without the ramps there's no show, no jumps to perform on, it was fully portable and could go anywhere.

"I also have other younger riders in the Bundaberg area come to me to learn tricks and now that's all gone, I'm back to square one."

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene about 12.30am.

"An offender has used an unknown accelerant to ignite the front cab of the vehicle and has exited the property," she said.

"Fireys were called and the vehicle was burnt out, there are no suspects at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and to quote the reference QP1901624791.