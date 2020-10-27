Menu
Piers unleashes on Meghan’s Netflix shows

by Jamie Downham, The Sun
27th Oct 2020 11:48 AM

 

Piers Morgan has had yet another dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this time comparing the idea of watching one of their Netflix shows with dental surgery.

The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter and former newspaper editor is known to be vocal in his criticism of the former royals who moved to LA and are forging a joint career in TV.

The pair have signed a $130 million contract with Netflix to make documentaries, films and even children's shows for the streaming giant.

They are reportedly already making their first project, an animated series targeted at women, according to The New York Times.

But Morgan compared watching one of their "woke" shows to undergoing painful dental work.

He told the Sunday Mirror: "I am looking forward to all their woke documentaries with the kind of enthusiasm I look forward to having root canal surgery at the dentist."

With bonuses, Meghan and Harry could end up pocketing a staggering $300 million in what one expert called a "massive historical deal".

Piers Morgan is not a fan of Harry and Meghan. Picture: HGL/GC Images
Morgan has previously mocked the couple's move into TV, calling their company "Megxit Productions" and suggesting titles for shows they could make.

His ideas included a version of The Crown called The Frown, and a reality show where Harry rejoins the army called I Don't Want To Be A Vacuous Celebrity Any More … Get Me Out Of Here.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

