Piggabeen to be upgraded after council agrees to loan

LOAN GRANTED: Tweed Seagulls will be able to push forward with their upgrades to the Piggabeen Sports Complex after council granted the club a $200,000 interest-free loan.

LOAN GRANTED: Tweed Seagulls will be able to push forward with their upgrades to the Piggabeen Sports Complex after council granted the club a $200,000 interest-free loan. SMP IMages

AN INTREST-free loan of $200,000 will allow one of the region's prominent sporting clubs to expand their programs.

Tweed Shire councillors unanimously voted in favour of loaning the money to the Tweed Seagulls Rugby League Football Club at Thursday's council meeting.

The money will go towards the upgrade of the Piggabeen Sports Complex worth more than $500,000.

The sporting grounds are owned by the Tweed Shire Council, with the football club being the primary tenant.

A report submitted to council stated the football club had already received two other grants which would make up the baulk of the upgrade, and the council would benefit greatly from the upgrades.

CEO of the Tweed Seagulls RLFC, Paul Stephenson said the upgrades is aimed at building inclusiveness and participation at the club.

"We have started a women's program but we don't quite have the facilities for women, but these changes rooms will mean the club is inclusive for all players” he said.

"What it will also give us is the ability to build a gym and further toilets, which improves the sporting facility even if we were not the tenants in the future.”