Pillow idea flies to the top

WINNING IDEA: Gold Coast mum of three Sam Cardone has turned her humble idea into a major business success. Supplied

TUGUN mother Sam Cardone had a hunch her idea to improve comfort on aeroplane flights was a winner.

However even the business high-flyer could not have predicted the success she has had in just three years of operation.

Mrs Cardone launched Plane Pal in 2017, a custom designed inflatable cushion designed to fill the space between a child's plane seat and the seat in front.

The product has catapulted in popularity, becoming the world's most sold travel pillow, sold in 17 countries and approved by 40 airlines across the globe.

Its success has allowed the mother of three to launch a whole range of travel luggage accessories including waterproof carry-on bags.

Now the self-starter has been short-listed for one of Australia's most prestigious female-business awards.

2019 AusMumpreneur, which recognises the successes of mothers in business, will be held in September in Melbourne and Tugun's Mrs Cardone is up for two awards.

She is in the running for People's Choice Best e-Commerce Store Award and the Queensland AusMumpreneur Award, a far cry from her humble beginnings.

"It's such an honour to be nominated and make the finals of the AusMumpreneur Awards,” she said.

"Some of my business idols are previous winners.

"These awards are truly unique as they recognise the struggles while celebrating the brilliance of Australian mums in business.”

While the last three years have been one of the true success stories in Queensland business, the entrepreneur has no plans on slowing down.

Mrs Cardone is in the process of expanding her business, preparing a whole new range of travel equipment she believes will be used by the youngest and oldest travellers.

"My greatest challenge is reining in all my ideas,” Mrs Cardone said.

"Time is my greatest luxury, especially with three young children.

"I have so many concepts in the pipeline - and the collection is far from complete.”

The 2019 AusMumpreneur awards will be held from September 4-6 in Melbourne at the White Night Reception, Maidstone.