25°
News

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

Chris Calcino
| 29th Nov 2016 12:33 PM
Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February.
Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February. Photo: Rodney Stevens

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PILOT who received a suspended sentence after a girl died when he flew his plane into powerlines and crashed into the Clarence River is now facing a two-year jail term.

John Patrick Crumpton was acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of reckless flying after 11-year-old Kayla Whitten was killed at Ewingar in 2014.

Sydney Appeals Court Justice David Davies found Crumpton's original 15-month suspended sentence did not match the seriousness of the offence, despite the toll the girl's death had also taken on his life.

The pilot left Casino Airport about 7.20am on April 12, 2014 and flew to Lismore Airport to refuel, where he picked up his friend David Whitten and his daughter, Kayla.

He was flying too low about 16 to 25 metres over the Clarence River when the small plane hit power cables, stalled and crashed upside down into the water.

Crumpton and Mr Whitten managed to free themselves and made several attempts to remove Kayla.

Eventually she was pulled from the upturned fuselage, but Mr Whitten's attempts to resuscitate his daughter failed.

An injured Crumpton walked about four kilometres in search of help.

An autopsy found the girl had died from a cervical spine injury, not drowning.

Justice Davies said Mr Whitten suffered cuts, burns, fractured shoulder and fractured vertebrae that still caused him severe back pain.

Mr Whitten told the court the plane was taking tight bends before the crash and at one stage it seemed like the wing tip was only metres off the water.

The resident of a nearby property estimated the plane was flying about six to nine metres above the water, although Crumpton said he could not have been that low.

"I couldn't tell you how, exactly how many feet, I was flying off the water," Crumpton told police.

"I know it was around treetop height... between 50 and 150 feet, just depends how high the trees are."

He said he knew the restriction on flying over land and over villages was 1500 feet, and 500 feet over water.

The court heard Crumpton had suffered depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and was "extremely remorseful".

Justice Davies, sitting in the appeals court alongside Justices Peter Garling and Margaret Beazley, deemed the original 15-month suspended sentence to be "manifestly inadequate".

He sentenced Crumpton to two-years' jail, to be served in the community under the strict supervision of an intensive correction order if assessed as suitable.

Justice Davies noted Crumpton had paid more than $300,000 to Mr Whitten despite the fact the man was already suing him for nervous shock.

He found the sentencing judge appeared to have confused specific deterrence with general deterrence; a particularly important consideration when dealing with dangerous flying.

"The Crown submitted that there was a significant body of evidence before the sentencing judge that low flying was a highly dangerous activity and of the high prevalence of wire-strike aviation accidents," Justice Davies said.

"In my opinion, general deterrence is a significant matter where an offence is committed in relation to the flying of an aircraft."

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  clarence river court david whitten ewingar grafton john crumpton john patrick crumpton kayla whitten lismore murwillumbah plane crash reckless flying

Tweed triumphs with steady growth in tourism

Tweed triumphs with steady growth in tourism

New research shows Tweed outshines NSW tourism.

Unsung heroes of Australia

DOB IN: Local heroes campaigners Alex Wong, Geoffrey Weymouth and Collin Hart are calling for the Tweed's unsung heroes to be recognised.

Call for local heroes

'Council should buy back' lot at Hastings Point

NO TO DEVELOPMENT: Ted Brambleby from the Adventure Education Museum of Marine Science at Hastings Point.

Council should buy back contentious Hastings Point land

Midwives questioned about newborn baby's death

court generic

Why were there "numerous delays" and no heart rate monitor?

Local Partners

Tweed triumphs with steady growth in tourism

New research shows Tweed outshines NSW tourism.

Unsung heroes of Australia

DOB IN: Local heroes campaigners Alex Wong, Geoffrey Weymouth and Collin Hart are calling for the Tweed's unsung heroes to be recognised.

Call for local heroes

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Artist focuses on an animal's rights

Murwillumbah artist Jo Frederiks' work I Am Not a Number.

Murwillumbah artist spends three years preparing for exhibition

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Beach Baby!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Be VERY quick with this charming north Palm Beach pearl! After 15 happy years in residence the owners are upsizing, creating a fantastic opportunity for one very...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

Multi-level waterfront living in Bilambil Heights

121 Peninsula Dr, Bilambil Heights

Check out this week's feature property.

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!