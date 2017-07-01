Piper tunes in for Occy's Grom Comp

Coolangatta surfer Piper Harrison will look to continue her solid run during the Occy's Grom Comp begins at Duranbah.

CURRENT Queensland open women's champion Piper Harrison will be gunning for her second title in as many weeks at the 2017 Occy's Grom Comp which kicks off at Duranbah today.

After being crowned Queensland champion in June, the Coolangatta 16-year-old will be a strong favourite for a title in the 16 and under Girl's division alongside 2016 Queensland champion Zahli Kelly (Cabarita).

Kelly - one of the country's best junior surfers - will provide a stern test for Harrison, in a field packed with local and interstate talent.

But backing up at her home break of Duranbah, where Harrison won her Queensland title, puts the up-and-coming surfer in the box seat.

"I surf here every day so knowing the banks and what they've been like definitely gave me an advantage,” Harrison said after claiming her Queensland title.

Piper Harrison carved to victory at the Queensland Open State women's title at D'bah. Surfing Queensland

Occy's Grom Comp will see over 180 of the best junior surfers from around the globe compete across six divisions from 12 and under Girls through to the blue ribbon 16 and under boys event.

In the 12 and under boys' division, Palm Beach's Ty Richardson will be one to keep a close eye on, alongside Ashton Pignat (Marcoola), and Manly Beach's Winter Vincent.

For the 14 and under boys, Gold Coast young gun Jay Occhilupo, son of Mark "Occy” Occhilupo, took the title in 2015 and will be looking to claim his second this year.

In the 16 and under boys, a strong contingent from both Japan and New Zealand will go head to head with surfers from around Australia.

Toi Tanaka (Japan) will be one to watch against Dakoda Walters (Angourie), Mikey McDonagh (Lennox Head) and Tane Bowden (New Zealand).

Banora Point's California Barrett will be vying for a title in the 14 and under girls division.

Now in its 14th year, the six-day event is one of the world's most highly anticipated junior surfing events.