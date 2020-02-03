Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lennox Head middle order batsman Jared Lofts has found form in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Lennox Head middle order batsman Jared Lofts has found form in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Pirates miss chances against Cudgen in cricket final

Mitchell Craig
3rd Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DROPPED catches spoiled Lennox Head’s chances in the final of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 competition at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville on Sunday.

The Pirates won its semi-final against the unbeaten Pottsville earlier in the day before a 20-run loss against Cudgen, who claimed the title for a third straight year.

Lennox took the key wicket of NSW Country all-rounder Caleb Ziebell early while opening partner Conor McDowell made up for the early exit top-scoring for his side with 93 runs.

They scored 6-162 with no one from the Pirates able to match his innings in the run chase at 6-142.

“We dropped Conor (McDowell) in the third and seventh over,” Lennox Head captain Adam Fisher said.

“There was a few other dropped catches and we spoke about it after the game; you can’t be doing that against the best team in the competition, especially in a final.

“It was our first time in a T20 final and definitely the most serious we’ve taken it.

“I think it will help us in the bigger games (two-day) ahead.”

Fisher led from the front in the Pirates semi-final scoring 89 runs in a seven-wicket win over Pottsville.

Fast bowler Ryan Lee finished the day with four wickets while teenage batsman Jared Lofts has hit form in recent weeks.

His 93 not out against Marist Brothers in a two-game last weekend helped Lennox Head to a win over Marist Brothers.

“Jared is batting well, he came in at eight (against Brothers) when we definitely needed more runs,” Fisher said.

“He has a good eye and can smash the ball when he gets hold of it.”

Earlier, Cudgen had a 13-run win over the Casino RSM Cavaliers in its semi-final.

Ziebell top-scored with 54 runs from opening bat while his younger brother Connor scored 47 not out.

The brothers both scored centuries in Cudgen’s win over Pottsville in the latest round of the two-day competition.

far north coast lj hooker league cricket jared lofts lennox head pirates
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        premium_icon Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        News Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington has laughed off reports about Currumbin candidate Laura Gerber’s driving history and reality TV show appearance.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 4:22 PM
        Man hurt after car plunges 80m

        premium_icon Man hurt after car plunges 80m

        News A man has been injured after his car plunge 80 to 100 metres

        • 3rd Feb 2020 4:18 PM
        Tradie truth: ‘I have silicosis and so do most of my mates’

        premium_icon Tradie truth: ‘I have silicosis and so do most of my mates’

        Health Sick Queensland dad says silicosis being underplayed

        ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        News Members of the public desperately tried to save a drowning man.