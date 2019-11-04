Pizza box blamed for Tweed fire

A PIZZA box set alight is believed to be the cause of a unit-fire in Tweed Heads over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to an apartment on Honeysuckle St at midnight last Saturday.

Tweed-Byron Police, NSW Ambulance and fire services attended the blaze, which was contained to one bedroom of the unit.

Police told media the unit sustained significant fire and smoke and water damage.

Other units were reported to have been affected by smoke.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, however it is suspected a pizza box which was set alight by a “young person” could be the cause.

A 35-year-old man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation,