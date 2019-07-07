Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
News

Plane ‘flipped’ on landing, caught fire

by SAM BIDEY
7th Jul 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A plane has flipped on landing and caught fire at a North Queensland airport.

Emergency services were called to Ingham Airport just before 11.20am to reports an ultralight aircraft had crashed during landing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft had flipped and a fire had started in the engine area.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and right the aircraft," she said.

"We have reports of only minor injuries."

It is understood all occupants of the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane and were walking around the airport.

More Stories

emergency incident plane fire

Top Stories

    Supergroup tribute band to play in the Tweed

    Supergroup tribute band to play in the Tweed

    Entertainment Do you fancy yourself as a Dancing Queen?

    The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    premium_icon The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    Food & Entertainment And they've even shared some delicious recipes to make at home.

    Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    premium_icon Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    Council News "The Greens are arguing about a hospital. What are they on about?”

    GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

    News Not sure what to do? We've got you covered.