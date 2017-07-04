Plane forced to land after hitting bird

The entrance to Gold Coast Airport. Photo supplied by airport for repeated editorial use.

A PLANE bound for Malaysia had to return to the Gold Coast Airport last night after a suspected bird strike.

Gold Coast Airport media confirmed an incident took place last night during an AirAsia X aircraft take-off.

Flight D7 207 departed Gold Coast Airport bound for Kuala Lumpur at 22:20hrs and experienced a suspected bird strike shortly after take-off.

The aircraft was diverted to Brisbane and landed safely.

Gold Coast Airport was working with all involved stakeholders in regards to an investigation into the incident.

Passenger safety was of paramount importance a statement from the Gold Coast Airport media said.

They said they had developed and implemented an extensive wildlife management program.

The airport also has a long-standing relationship with a leading bird strike management specialist, providing technical advice and assistance in active management of wildlife at the airport.