Planning activity for new hospital ramps up

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has welcomed an increase of planning activity for the new Tweed Valley Hospital as Health Infrastructure prepares to lodge the project's first planning approval documents.

Detailed planning studies have already taken place on the site including geotechnical, archaeological, Aboriginal heritage, ecological and agricultural assessments.

"The project team has informed me that investigations carried out on the site this month have included around 20 boreholes to a depth of between three and 20 metres, testing the physical properties beneath what will become the foundation for the new hospital buildings, driveways and car parking," Mr Provest said.

"It's important work that marks an exciting step on the path to delivering this transformational upgrade to health services for the Tweed-Byron region.

"This ramp-up in planning activity comes ahead of the team lodging the request for Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) with the NSW Department of Planning & Environment, which is the next step in progressing planning approvals for the hospital."

"The result will be a strengthening of health services for the region, making life easier for patients and providing staff with a state-of-the-art facility to deliver world-class health and well-being outcomes to people of the Tweed-Byron region."

A drill being used to take soil samples on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen last month. Rick Koenig

Mr Provest said the existing Tweed Hospital site was not large enough to provide "the additional services needed to support the growing and ageing population in the area".

"This is why the NSW Government is investing $582 million to build a new hospital on a larger site that is central to the region, as well as interim upgrade works at the existing hospital to ensure we can continue to meet the increasing demand for health services until we transition to the new hospital," he said.

The Tweed Valley Hospital will include additional inpatient capacity, an expanded emergency department and enhanced surgical and outpatient services.

It will also introduce new cancer and cardiology services that are not available at the current hospital.

Mr Provest said the increased facilities meant more people would be able to receive the health care they need closer to home without having to travel interstate.

He said the project team would continue to consult with the community, staff, health consumers and other stakeholders throughout the planning, design and construction of the new hospital.

Mr Provest said site works would commence once planning processes were completed, with a target of beginning works by the end of 2018 and having the new hospital completed in 2022.