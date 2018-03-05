Menu
Plans for a new truck depot are before council. Kirstin Payne
Plans for new Tweed Coast Rd truck depot concerns residents

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Mar 2018 3:38 PM

A PROPOSED truck depot at Chinderah has come under fire from residents and business owners concerned about the potential impact on road safety.

The Development Application proposes the construction of 12 large truck bays, a nursery and retail options, 42 landscaping supply bays, 25 car parks and ancillary tree clearing at 188 Tweed Coast Rd, Chinderah.

Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal, who owns significant land parcels in Chinderah, Cudgen and Kingscliff, said he'd been speaking with several residents and business owners about their growing concern over increasing traffic on Tweed Coast Rd.

"Casuarina and Kingscliff (housing developments) have put huge amounts of extra traffic on (Tweed Coast Rd), now the sand quarries want more traffic on it," he said.

"I think it's fundamental to the planning of the Kingscliff locality plan.

"The access from Cudgen to Kingscliff needs to be looked at as a high priority."

Public submissions for DA18/0073 close on Wednesday, March 7.

