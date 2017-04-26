25°
News

Plans to address Tweed's flying fox camps

25th Apr 2017 10:19 PM
Tweed council is preparing plans to manage the shire's 16 flying fox camps.
Tweed council is preparing plans to manage the shire's 16 flying fox camps. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council will hold information sessions at Kingscliff and Uki next month as part of preparations to develop a shire-wide flying fox camp management plan.

The plan will oversee the 16 flying fox camps currently active in the shire, with the aim of minimising community impact while ensuring the conservation of the critical native species.

The council's senior program leader for biodiversity, Scott Hetherington, said staff were keen to hear from residents who had information on the flying fox camps, which often established themselves close to urban areas.

"Flying-foxes are unique animals and play a critical role in the health of forests in the Tweed. As nocturnal foragers that can cover 30km a night, they are essential for the pollination and health of native forests.” Mr Hetherington said.

Ecological consultant Ecosure, which has extensive experience in the development of plans for local governments throughout the east coast of Australia, has been appointed to prepare the plan.

Through developing and implementing flying-fox plans, Ecosure have guided the management of more than 100 camps to minimise impacts on the community, whilst also ensuring conservation of these critical native species.

Ecosure's expertise was recognised by the Federal Government with an invitation to present at the 2016 Parliamentary Inquiry into the Management of Flying-foxes in the Eastern States of Australia.

All camps will be assessed and management strategies developed to address any identified risks. Analysis will also be completed to identify potential camp habitat in low risk locations.

The plan will also be prepared in accordance with the NSW Camp Management Policy, which will enable more efficient response to situations where there are impacts to residents from flying-fox camps.

To provide input, book an appointment with Ecosure at one of the sessions detailed below. Appointments are 45 minutes. To book, phone Ecosure at 07 5508 2046 or go online https://tweedflying foxplan.eventsmart.com/ events/kingscliff/(or /uki).

Meetings will be held at Kingscliff Community Hall on May 8 at 2pm and Uki Hall on May 10 at 2pm.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  flying fox colony flying fox management plan tweed shire council

'It was her dying wish not to go to hospital'

'It was her dying wish not to go to hospital'

Partner of an 'angel' calls for hospice to be funded.

Surfscene: South African rings the bell

WUNDERKIND: Jordy Smith of South Africa finally got to ring the iconic Bell after two third placings in previous years.

Snapper was cracking, Margaret River was pumping and Bells booming

Unusual 'out of town' shark washes up on beach

Web developer Tim Scantlebury found what he said was a juvenile thresher shark at Mermaid Beach. Pic: supplied.

Sharks typically found in much cooler southern waters

BRRRR! Qld and Northern NSW set to shiver this Friday

QUEENSLAND is set to shiver through one of its coldest mornings

Local Partners

Coming together to shine light on solar

Community bulk buying solar energy

Anzac legend embedded in our cultural history

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School captains Ruby Vandendriest and Taj Doherty lay a wreath at the Kingscliff Anzac Day service.

Milestones mark bravery and sacrifice of our 'sons and daughters'

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundred of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

ONE man’s “disgusting behaviour” during an ugly argument on Seven Year Switch left his partner in tears and shocked the show’s viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba 'already proud' of singer ahead of TV debut

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Madonna biopic in the works

A biopic is being developed about Madonna’s life in New York City in the early 1980s.

MADONNA’S life as a pop star will be documented in Blonde Ambition.

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 10:00 - 10:30AM This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Duplex with access to river and NO strata fees!

2/51 Wyuna Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 2 1 1 $335,000

This 2 bedroom duplex is ideal for an investor or someone looking to downsize. There is huge potential here to modernise with your own personal touch & style.

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and...

Couple gets rich transforming run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!