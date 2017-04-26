Plans to address Tweed's flying fox camps

TWEED Shire Council will hold information sessions at Kingscliff and Uki next month as part of preparations to develop a shire-wide flying fox camp management plan.

The plan will oversee the 16 flying fox camps currently active in the shire, with the aim of minimising community impact while ensuring the conservation of the critical native species.

The council's senior program leader for biodiversity, Scott Hetherington, said staff were keen to hear from residents who had information on the flying fox camps, which often established themselves close to urban areas.

"Flying-foxes are unique animals and play a critical role in the health of forests in the Tweed. As nocturnal foragers that can cover 30km a night, they are essential for the pollination and health of native forests.” Mr Hetherington said.

Ecological consultant Ecosure, which has extensive experience in the development of plans for local governments throughout the east coast of Australia, has been appointed to prepare the plan.

Through developing and implementing flying-fox plans, Ecosure have guided the management of more than 100 camps to minimise impacts on the community, whilst also ensuring conservation of these critical native species.

Ecosure's expertise was recognised by the Federal Government with an invitation to present at the 2016 Parliamentary Inquiry into the Management of Flying-foxes in the Eastern States of Australia.

All camps will be assessed and management strategies developed to address any identified risks. Analysis will also be completed to identify potential camp habitat in low risk locations.

The plan will also be prepared in accordance with the NSW Camp Management Policy, which will enable more efficient response to situations where there are impacts to residents from flying-fox camps.

To provide input, book an appointment with Ecosure at one of the sessions detailed below. Appointments are 45 minutes. To book, phone Ecosure at 07 5508 2046 or go online https://tweedflying foxplan.eventsmart.com/ events/kingscliff/(or /uki).

Meetings will be held at Kingscliff Community Hall on May 8 at 2pm and Uki Hall on May 10 at 2pm.