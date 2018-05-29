Plans to partially remove Uki War Memorial upsets residents

CONCERN: Uki Resident Gwyn Hooper and Murwillumbah RSL Branch Ray Blissett are calling on council to reject plans to change the Uki War Memorial.

UKI residents are up in arms over plans to alter a war memorial garden to accommodate larger water trucks travelling through the small village.

A development application lodged on behalf of Rowlands Creek Road resident Jack Hallam, who plans to extract 24 mega- litres of water per year from his property for commercial use, is proposing to redesign the Rowlands Creek Road Kyogle/Road intersection in Uki to improve the safety of water trucks travelling to and from his rural property.

A report submitted to council shows that "a minor reduction to the existing western kerb edge of Rowlands Creek Road would be required to cater for the water trucks' right turn movement should the unli- kely event of a car entering from Kyogle Road occur.”

The plans show that in order to achieve this, part of the garden connected to the Uki War Memorial would have to be removed to widen the road.

Uki resident Gwyn Hooper said he was outraged council might consider changing the iconic 90-year-old war memorial for the benefit of one person.

"This land has been here for 90 years, it represents the people who have fallen as well as the people who have served from the Uki area,” Mr Hooper said.

"This intersection has worked perfectly well for the 90 years it's been here.

"If there were 25 accidents here a day, then we would say there's a need for it but to change it just for 1500 trucks to come down here a year for one person and for no benefit of anyone else... no matter what it's for, this (site) should be sacred.”

Uki Historical Society spokesperson Jayne Parrott said the community was concerned about the proposed plans.

"(We've) had a lot of people mention they're not happy about it and asking us about the heritage of the area and its history,” she said.

"As a group, we see that it's something that should never be done at an historical war memorial site.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokesperson said the submitted application did not appear to meet council's road safety measures.

"Removing a section of the cenotaph land to straighten up the angle of approach to Kyogle Road may result in decreased safety as motorists would approach at increased speeds and most likely not comply with the existing stop sign,” a spokesperson said.

Attempts have been made to contact Mr Hallam for comment.