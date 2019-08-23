Planten returns ahead of Barbarians semi final

CHARGING FORWARD: Casuarina Beach number-eight Mitch Planten with the ball earlier this season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

IN JUST their third year of A-grade rugby union, Casuarina Beach will participate in their first finals series.

The Barbarians will host Lennox Head this afternoon in an elimination semi final, with the winner to go onto the preliminary final against the loser of the clash between Wollongbar-Alstonville and Ballina.

These two sides played each other last week, with an understrength Barbarians side holding on for a five-point win.

A number of starters will return for Casuarina Beach this afternoon, including star number-eight, Mitch Planten.

Planten has missed several weeks due to injury, but the return of the Queensland Country representative is a huge boost to an already versatile forward back.

Barbarians coach Mick Hall said he was thrilled to have his dynamic ball-runner back in the side for the finals.

“We have welcomed back Mitch Planten and he is ready to go,” Hall said.

“We are hoping to get a lot of value out of him.”

Planten is a massive inclusion for a forward pack which was dominant last weekend.

The Barbarians had the measure of their counterparts for large periods of the game.

In the lead up to this afternoon’s semi final, Hall said he wanted his side to produce the same dominance over Lennox Head they were able to achieve last Saturday.

“When we played these guys last week we managed a pair of push over tries,” he said.

“We are confident going into the game and we are really looking forward to it.”

There is a feeling of optimism around the club heading into their maiden finals series.

They have beaten all three other finalists this season and have plenty of depth in their squad.

Hall said reserve-grade players have still been keenly attending training this week, despite not making this year’s finals.

“It is a great time for the club and we are really happy to be playing finals.

“We think with the team we have we can go deep into the finals.

“It has been a real one club one team arrangement.

“Everyone is fully focused on what we are trying to do which is really good.”

Kick off for this afternoon’s elimination final will be at 3.15pm at the Casuarina Beach Rugby Union Club.