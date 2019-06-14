Play with freedom says Murwillumbah coach

MIDAS TOUCH: Mustangs player Tawana Togo with the ball in last weekend's LLT Premiership match against the Raiders.

LEAGUE-TAG: Murwillumbah coach Nick Forrester has told his side to play freely and with confidence this weekend as they go up against the competition front-runners.

Coming off a 20-point defeat to Tweed Coast last weekend, the Mustangs have the unenviable task of trying to be the first team to defeat Marist Brothers in 2019.

The Mustangs will be away from home as they try to topple the stand-out team in this year's premiership.

Forrester said their opponents this week are the standard-bearers all teams try to match.

"They are really skilful and they run really good lines. Across the park they pass the ball really well and there are no weaknesses,” he said.

The Mustangs coach said he has told his side to have fun when they take the field on Sunday morning.

He said there was no pressure on his team this week, and encouraged them to maintain their usually stern defence, and take every opportunity in attack.

"I am confident we can give them a run for their money,” Forrester said.

Kick-off will be Sunday at 10.45am.