Player steps up as new Cudgen league tag coach

AT THE HELM: New coach of the Cudgen Hornets LLT team Letitia Kelly started the season as a member of the playing squad. Scott Powick

LEAGUE TAG: There is a new boss at the helm of the Cudgen Hornets LLT side.

Circumstances have meant the Hornets have gone through two coaches in the opening four rounds of their inaugural season, but Letitia Kelly wants to be in the role for the long haul.

Kelly, who has been playing league tag and involved in rugby league for two decades, started the season playing for the Hornets.

She has been part of all four games but now says this is the opportunity she has been waiting for to step into a leadership role.

"I want to help women get into rugby league and get into leadership roles,” Kelly said.

"I have been playing for 20 years and this was a good transition into a leadership role.”

Kelly held her first training session on Tuesday night and said she had a clear goal for her squad in their first season of the competition.

"I want to have a well-established side who have made a positive impact to the NRRRL through leadership, sportsmanship and determination,” she said.

Kelly's first test will be this weekend's match against Ballina, with kick-off Sunday at 10.45am.