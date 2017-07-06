22°
Players beat Kingscliff trade Blues

Alina Rylko
| 6th Jul 2017 1:52 PM
FRESHLY SQUEEZED: State of Origin player Jarryd Hayne, Beach Shack's Josie Masterman, and Origin standby Jack De Belin.
FRESHLY SQUEEZED: State of Origin player Jarryd Hayne, Beach Shack's Josie Masterman, and Origin standby Jack De Belin. Contributed

THE hype of State of Origin Blues players training in Kingscliff this week helped to boost the town's profile during a low trade season.

Beach Shack juice bar owner Josie Masterman took a social media snap with players Jarryd Hayne and Jack De Belin to promote her store on Wednesday, as the players popped in for an Acai bowl.

Ms Masterman said businesses were struggling for survival this winter, with the temporary closure of Tweed Coast Caravan Park's 180 lots adding to a reduction in Marine Pde shoppers.

"I wouldn't normally grab famous people to promote the business, but I don't think the community realise how quiet we are at the moment,” Ms Masterman said.

"There is a lot of excitement in the town this week, and the community need to know our businesses need support.”

Contractors plant one of the new palm trees at Kingscliff Central Park's upgraded cenotaph area, as landscaping in the park progresses steadily.
Contractors plant one of the new palm trees at Kingscliff Central Park's upgraded cenotaph area, as landscaping in the park progresses steadily. Contributed

The players are based at Cudgen Leagues Club until their final State of Origin match next week on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tweed Shire Council is looking for quotes about Kingscliff to be included in its new Central Park design, expected to be completed by April 2018.

Project Manager Stewart Brawley said a competition will be used to choose four residents' quotes, of up to 13 words, to be carved into several pavers in the park.

"Kingscliff Central Park will be a social hub for the village and the carved pavers will be another way to add some community heart and soul to the space,” Mr Brawley said.

Work forges ahead on the concrete steps linking Kingscliff Central Park and the beach.
Work forges ahead on the concrete steps linking Kingscliff Central Park and the beach. Contributed

Details: yoursaytweed.

com.au/Kingscliff

Foreshore.

Topics:  blues jack de belin jarryd hayne kingscliff central park kingscliff foreshore redevelopment state of origin 2017

