Plea for rehab support as demand soars

MAKING STRIDES: Richard Edwards and Jake Cradock with Pastor David Nahi (centre) at the Vibe Church, as part of the Victory House Rehabilitation Program. Scott Davis

A NEW study from the Salvos has revealed the number of people seeking help for ice addiction is growing across the country.

In the Tweed, the demand for addiction-related help is more than local resources can manage.

David Nahi of Victory House Rehabilitation Centre said their Terranora residential rehabilitation service had been well-received by the men who'd taken on the program.

But without more resources, Mr Nahi said their dreams of opening a second house and widening the reach of their services might not come to fruition.

Mr Nahi said it was deeply concerning for the non-profit group to be unable to meet all of the Tweed's demand.

"It's very sad,” Mr Nahi said.

"We wish we could take them all ... because we know anyone can change.

"We've seen people, who others had given up on, really change.

"When you see those changes that's what gives you the motivation to keep going.”

He said without appropriate help, their prospective clients could fall much further down a self-destructive path.

"It's very sad to see people lose that opportunity, to have to sit in prison because they couldn't get the help they need,” he said.

"There are a lot of people who are looking for an opportunity to make the change but the options are just not there.”

Mr Nahi hoped to establish another Victory House facility in the Tweed and urged the community to get behind their work to help make that possible.

"What we do is voluntary so we really, really want to see the community get behind us in any way they can, in resources or finance, that's what we desperately need,” he said.

New data from the Salvos has shown a 40% increase in the number of people seeking help for drug and alcohol use in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Salvos drug and alcohol services operations manager Gerard Byrne said more people than ever were reporting ice as their primary drug of addiction and their organisation had struggled to keep up with the demand for help.

"Many of our clients also have significant mental and physical health problems as a result of ice use,” Mr Byrne said.

"The Salvation Army is struggling to keep up with the great need in our community. People can be waiting from any time between two to six weeks before they get the assistance they need.”

Fairhaven and Gold Coast Recovery Services manager Major David Rogerson said the Salvos could assist those who were experiencing substance abuse issues.

Overdose statistics grim

AS SUPPORT services groan under the weight of a booming demand for rehabilitation, a report into the number of overdoses across Australia has told a dire story for Coolangatta.

Australia's Annual Overdose Report for 2017, released this week by the Penington Institute, revealed 42 had died from an overdose in Coolangatta between 2011 and 2015.

That's 65% higher than the national average.

Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan said the border town's numbers shed light on a "serious local issue that needs a coordinated response”.

"We need better community education for people who are experimenting with drug use before they become addicted,” Mr Ryan said.

"We need to do more to give people a chance to recover.

"Reducing barriers around medical treatment will provide many people who use drugs with a way out of a cycle of criminal activity and incarceration.

"This is not only a compassionate response, it is one that will actively work towards reducing crime in our community.”