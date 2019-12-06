Plea made over death of Angry’s son

THE man who police allege killed Angry Anderson's son Liam has pleaded not guilty at Sydney's Supreme Court today.

A trial date will be set in February following a psychological report commissioned by the crown.

Mathew Flame, 21, was allegedly under the influence of MDMA, marijuana and alcohol when he is accused of beating Liam Anderson to death on Sydney's northern beaches after a night of heavy partying.

He has been in jail since November 4 last year, the day he allegedly stomped and punched his friend to death in a Sydney park.

Police allege Mr Flame's face was still spattered with blood when he willingly participated in forensic procedures immediately after the incident.

'HE'S MY BEST FRIEND, I WOULD NEVER LEAVE MY BEST FRIEND'

Today at the Supreme Court Mr Flame appeared via audio visual link. He said little as Justice Elizabeth Fullerton said she would set a court date in February. The judge said she wanted to see the trial commence by next September.

Court documents from Mr Flame's first appearance in November 2018 allege Mr Anderson followed his best mate into the night.

The pair met up the previous evening with a group of friends at the Brookvale Hotel for drinks before attending an Awful Things hip hop concert at Surry Hills in inner city Sydney.

Mr Flame and Mr Anderson, an aspiring rapper, allegedly took MDMA and kept drinking until the early hours of Sunday.

Mathew Flame who is accused of killing Liam Anderson, son of Angry Anderson. Picture: Facebook.

About 3am on November 4, the group travelled to the northern beaches, where Mr Flame allegedly took more MDMA and smoked marijuana, the court papers stated, but the final dose of the party drug gave him heart palpitations.

Mr Flame briefly passed out but when he regained consciousness he stated "he was 'under something's control, something f**king evil'".

Court documents alleged Mr Flame started panicking and left the house just before 6am, with Mr Anderson immediately following his friend, reportedly telling partygoers: "He's my best friend. I would never leave my best friend".

At the intersection of Pavilion St and Bridge Rd in Queenscliff, a fight broke out between the long-time mates, where Mr Flame allegedly struck Mr Anderson in the body and head multiple times with his fists and bare feet.

Angry Anderson with his son Liam Anderson. Source: Facebook

Mr Flame was arrested and handcuffed as police arrived on the scene, and later pepper sprayed when he stood up to watch officers attempt to save the life of his best friend who died at the scene.

Police said Mr Flame made full admissions to the attack and participated in forensic procedures. He was charged with murder on November 5.

The case was previously adjourned so Mr Flame's defence could obtain a mental health report.

In August, at Sydney's Central Local Court, his lawyer Leonie Gittani told the court Mr Flame was booked in to see a forensic psychiatrist.

Outside court, Ms Gittani told reporters Mr Flame was "doing OK under the circumstances" but was unable to say why the forensic psychiatric appointment had taken almost a year to book in.

In November the case was further adjourned until today.

Instagram photo of Liam Anderson (second right with glasses) and Mathew Flame.

CLOSE FRIENDS

The pair were close and appeared in multiple social media posts.

In September 2018, Mr Anderson posted several pictures and videos with Mr Flame at Sydney's Defqon. 1 Festival.

"Defqon was lit, shout to the homie (Mr Flame) for being a real one," he wrote alongside a video taken at the electronic dance music event. "Love ya mate x."

One of their mates responded, writing: "You guys are obsessed (with) each other."

"Yeah pretty much," Mr Anderson responded.

Mr Flame then joked the commenter was just "jealous" of their friendship.

Mr Anderson's final Instagram post shows the pair posing with three other friends at Defqon. 1.

Additional reporting by Natalie Wolfe

Instagram photo of Liam Anderson, son of Angry Anderson, who died following an assault in Queenscliff on Sydney’s northern beaches.