News

Plea to help find missing boy

5th Dec 2019 7:17 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Aitkenvale.

The boy was last seen at 1pm on November 21 at a shopping centre on Ross River Road and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.

The boy is described as Aboriginal, approximately 140cm tall, with a small build and shoulder length brown hair with blonde tips and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, red shirt, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the boy's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902310088

