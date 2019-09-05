Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Warrick and partner Brooke Bowen, pictured at The East Ballina Cemetary where the grave of his daughter Tanilla is located, Tanilla was murdered in 2011. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Adrian Warrick and partner Brooke Bowen, pictured at The East Ballina Cemetary where the grave of his daughter Tanilla is located, Tanilla was murdered in 2011. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs
Crime

Plea to keep Tanilla's mother behind bars

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been eight years since two-year-old Tanilla Warrick-Deaves' lifeless body was found in her pram two days after being beaten by her step-father and left for dead.

Warren Ross was found guilty of the toddler's murder and sentenced to 40 years' imprisonment after the court found he repeatedly bashed and tortured the two-year-old as 'toilet training' punishment, ultimately leading to her 2011 death on the Central Coast.

Warren Ross was found guilty of Tanilla's murder.
Warren Ross was found guilty of Tanilla's murder. DANIEL MUNOZ

Tanilla's mother Donna Deaves, who was in a relationship with Ross at the time of Tanilla's death, was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter, with a nine years non-parole period.

She's set to go before the parole board in September 2020 much to the horror of Tanilla's stepmother, Brooke Bowen.

Ms Bowen, who lives in Ballina, has long since been campaigning against the atrocities surrounding Tanilla's death, and how the NSW Family and Corrective Services failed to prevent it from happening.

With a year to go until Deaves is eligible for parole, Ms Bowen has launched a petition to present to the parole board outlining the reasons why Tanilla's mother should not be released from jail.

"Why should she get out early, she only got nine years," Ms Bowen said.

"I don't believe she should have gotten off lightly.

"She should have gotten life. They both should have.

"There should be mandatory sentencing."

Tanilla Warrick-Deaves.
Tanilla Warrick-Deaves. NSW POLICE

Ms Bowen said she was hopeful people would support the petition as she wanted to prevent the family from enduring more unnecessary pain.

"We've got to gather a lot of signatures," she said.

"I wasn't (Tanilla's) mother but I buried her and picked her coffin out, that's something I have to remember for the rest of my life.

"Her siblings have to live with the fact that their sister was taken from them."

To sign the petition, search for Tanilla Warrick-Deaves on www.change.org.

editors picks family and community services northern rivers court northern rivers crime parole board petition tanilla warrick-deaves
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Local baker lands sweet TV role

    premium_icon Local baker lands sweet TV role

    News Laura Peters is ready to bring weird and wonderful flavours to the new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.

    • 5th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    premium_icon Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    Lifestyle “I can’t change anybody though, they have to want to change."

    What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    premium_icon What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    Crime Belcher had allegedly been disqualified from driving at the time

    High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    premium_icon High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    Environment Across NSW there are 26 active bushfires