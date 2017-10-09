Plea to protect the Tweed's bush stone-curlews

IT HAS long been an endangered and carefully monitored species on the Tweed Coast, but things are looking up for the bush stone-curlew.

Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingsworth said that while there was just one recorded pair of the birds by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service in 1988,there were now 26 recorded breeding pairs on the Tweed.

He said many of these had set up in six of their seven holiday parks, including Boyds Bay, Fingal, Kingscliff North, Hastings Point, Pottsville North and Pottsville South.

He hoped visitors to the parks could help to keep the nesting birds safe.

Tweed Shire Council has actively encouraged residents to report sightings of the birds, and the council's program leader for pest management, Pamela Gray, said the community played an enormous part in the species' future.

"On the Tweed Coast, we've got a lot of development happening quite quickly,” she said.

CUTE BUT VULNERABLE: Bush stone-curlews on the Tweed Coast. TRACY COPSON

Ms Gray said this often meant the birds would remain in areas which had become "sub-optimal” habitats, as the human population around them grows.

With one bird already killed by a car in Kingscliff so far this breeding season, she feared the Tweed's bush stone-curlews would be facing another tough summer, with domestic dogs and cats posing huge risks to their numbers, along with traffic.

She said some groups of residents had, however, become passionate about protecting the birds.

"We've got an incredible group in the local community that protects these birds,” she said.

"Without them, the birds wouldn't be here any more.”

Ms Gray said the council's records suggested about 20 breeding pairs on the Tweed this season, although - due to the host of challenges they face - this might result in just a few juvenile birds by next year.