Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men remain before the court on a host of property-related allegations.
Two men remain before the court on a host of property-related allegations.
Crime

Pleas entered as men face 60+ property charges

Liana Boss
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A court will consider whether a Northern NSW man facing more than 60 property-related charges should be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

James Christopher Mainwaring, 27, from Banora Point, remains on bail facing 61 separate charges, which include entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, entering a vehicle or boat without consent, larceny, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He had not entered any formal pleas to his charges.

He was arrested in January after a police investigation into allegations of property and fraud crime in the Tweed Byron Police District.

Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles in Banora Point, Fingal Head, Chinderah and Kingscliff between December 2020 and January 2021.

When his matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, the case was adjourned for an application to be made under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Mainwaring’s bail conditions include a curfew between 8am and 6pm; during the night, he cannot leave home unless accompanied by his mother.

He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol or from taking any drugs not prescribed by a doctor.

His co-accused, Cabarita man Bernie Gleeson, 26, has meanwhile pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, possessing identity information to commit an indictable offence, receiving or disposing of stolen property and two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He has pleaded not guilty to a further charge of disqualified driving and driving recklessly, furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous.

He has been granted conditional bail to live at a Bilinga address.

Mr Gleeson’s matter will be back before the court on February 22.

northern rivers crime property crime tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Buzz about manuka honey business on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Buzz about manuka honey business on Northern Rivers

        News New plantation of manuka trees is about to be set up locally

        Bushfire recovery funds should be based on need not greed

        Premium Content Bushfire recovery funds should be based on need not greed

        Opinion When it comes to recovery funds, politicians should be colour blind

        Two men caught drink driving to face court

        Premium Content Two men caught drink driving to face court

        News One man who was allegedly effected by alcohol had been observed by police at the...