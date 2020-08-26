‘Please ban me from the shops’: Thief makes unusual request

A serial shop thief has pleaded in court to be banned from every shopping centre in her town. This is how the magistrate responded to her unusual request.

Amber Dawkins, 33, made the unusual request after she landed herself in custody over a series of brazen thefts.

The Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard Dawkins was arrested this week after she stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from a local supermarket.

Amber Dawkins. Picture: Supplied

Prosecutor Senior-Constable Craig Williams said police were called to Coles on High Street, Belmont, after Dawkins left the store on Tuesday without paying for a trolley full of goods.

Dawkins had been wandering through the supermarket for almost half an hour before she made off with the items, worth $480.

The store's manager followed Dawkins outside and watched her place the goods in a car before driving away.

The court heard police were easily able to link Dawkins to the crime after she mistakenly left behind a handbag in the trolley.

Constable Williams said the handbag contained personal identification cards for Dawkins.

Police also found a large number of shopping bags when they attended Dawkins' home in Newcomb on Tuesday afternoon.

Dawkins was taken into custody following the incident because she was on bail at the time for similar offending.

The court heard Dawkins was busted on June 12 stealing from a Myer store in Melbourne's CBD.

When police arrested her at the time of that incident, she was found in possession of pliers.

Dawkins was granted bail again on Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple counts of shop theft and a single charge of going equipped to steal.

After magistrate Peter Mellas announced his decision to grant bail, Dawkins urged him to include a condition that prevented her from attending local shopping malls.

"Can you please ban me from every shopping centre in Geelong? she said.

But Mr Mellas declined to impose the condition, instead granting Dawkins bail on her own undertaking.

"If you think going to the shops is going to get you into trouble, don't go to the shops," he said.

Dawkins will return to court for sentencing on September 22.

Originally published as 'Please ban me': Thief makes unusual request