‘Please do not trash Byron Bay’: clear message to revellers

Byron resident Grant Gregor took this photo of rubbish left in the Main Beach area of Byron Bay on the morning of December 31, 2020. The town has been packed with visitors. Photo: Grant Gregor

“PLEASE do not trash Byron Bay” was the message from deputy mayor Michael Lyon to visitors after a mob broke into the local pool near Main beach on Wednesday night.

Tweed Byron Police confirmed a large number of people walked from the Main Beach park and broke into the pool, via Fish Heads restaurant, and jumped from the roof into the pool at around 11.30am.

Cr Lyon said he was unaware of the amount of damage done to the pool, but demanded that behaviour not be repeated tonight.

“There will be a high number of police in town tonight, and our rangers will be out too, to hopefully avoid incidents like that from happening again,” he said.

“Please do not trash our town, do not trash Byron Bay, coming here as a tourist does not mean you are able to destroy our place.

“People need to respect our community and our town.”

Byron Shire acting mayor Michael Lyon asked visitors to respect the town.

He said many parks in Byron Bay were left full of rubbish overnight.

“Littering is an offence, and I can’t believe in 2020 people feel like they can just destroy the place, leave their rubbish behind and thing that’s acceptable,” he said.

“We have council staff working to keep the place in order and clean, but we need people to realise this is not acceptable.”

Byron Shire resident Grant Gregor was at the park at 6am today and saw the aftermath of last night’s street partying.

“This reminded me of what town was like in the 1990s, when people tried to break into the Beach Hotel and we had to stop street parties,” he said.

“At 6am council workers were trying to round up all that rubbish: there were glass bottles, cans and a lot of plastic was left at the beach and it was starting to go into the sea.

“These people have been locked up in Melbourne or Sydney all year and have a lot of energy pent up, but they will leave in a week and all they are going to leave behind is a trail of destruction.

“I will be there again tomorrow and, like last year, I guess I’ll see a big party still going on.”