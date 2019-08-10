Plenty at stake for final round

LOOKING AHEAD: Cudgen Hornets are third on the table.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cudgen Hornets are third on the table. Peta Kajewski

THERE is plenty to play for in this weekend's round 18 rivalry game between Tweed Coast and Cudgen.

Victory for Cudgen will secure them third spot on the table and set up a major semi-final with Tweed Coast in the opening round of the finals next week.

However victory for the Raiders will not only maintain their unbeaten run stretching back to round two, it will leave the Hornets open to being demoted to fourth on the ladder and fighting for their season in the first week of the finals against Byron Bay.

Raiders coach Trudi Carter said her side was feeling fit and firing for their clash.

"The team is feeling really good going into this game, we have a full squad for the first time in weeks,” Carter said.

"Cudgen will be a tough match this weekend but if we pull together and take advantage of their weaknesses, if any, throughout the game and cut out the mistakes it will be a good match.”

Hornets coach Letitia Kelly said her side was full of confidence going into their match with Tweed Coast.

She said their loss to the Raiders earlier in the season would not deter them this weekend.

"We have had a chat to the girls and we have upped our trainings,' Kelly said.

We are a different side to what we were when we played the Raiders earlier this year.

"We have a lot more confidence and understand what we need to do as a team.”