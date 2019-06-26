Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HONEY HONEY: Tweed beekeeper Carolina Carnio will be showcasing her products at Taste Tweed 2019.
HONEY HONEY: Tweed beekeeper Carolina Carnio will be showcasing her products at Taste Tweed 2019. Michael Doyle
Food & Entertainment

Plenty of buzz surrounding Tweed-made honey

Michael Doyle
by
26th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY batch is unique, which makes the production of Miele D'Oro honey a treat for Carolina Carnio.

The Italian-born Tweed beekeeper has been running her business for two years and will be showing off her many products at Taste Tweed 2019.

The former medical science researcher has turned a hobby into a passion, producing fresh honey from her two locations at Pottsville and near Tumbulgum.

"I have a coastal honey and a rainforest honey and they are different,” she said.

"My honey is made in small batches and it is always a different colour, different texture and is always pure.”

Ms Carnio said she was very proud of the products she makes, especially her honey, which she believes is as pure as can be.

"My bees are in very isolated, pristine areas so I am 100 per cent sure the blossom, nectar and the pollen are untouched and pure.”

The Tweed beekeeper will be one of many producers from around the region showcasing their best products at Taste Tweed 2019.

For more information visit, www.tastetweed.com.au.

honey taste tweed taste tweed 2019 tweed events tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    premium_icon When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    News The new store is finally set to throw open its doors.

    • 26th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Crime Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident over the weekend

    Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    premium_icon Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    News The application has been met with a scathing response.

    • 26th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    ‘Miss Supercars was empowering’

    premium_icon ‘Miss Supercars was empowering’

    Fashion & Beauty Supercars will no longer endorse the Miss Supercars program

    • 26th Jun 2019 6:08 AM