Plenty of buzz surrounding Tweed-made honey

HONEY HONEY: Tweed beekeeper Carolina Carnio will be showcasing her products at Taste Tweed 2019.

EVERY batch is unique, which makes the production of Miele D'Oro honey a treat for Carolina Carnio.

The Italian-born Tweed beekeeper has been running her business for two years and will be showing off her many products at Taste Tweed 2019.

The former medical science researcher has turned a hobby into a passion, producing fresh honey from her two locations at Pottsville and near Tumbulgum.

"I have a coastal honey and a rainforest honey and they are different,” she said.

"My honey is made in small batches and it is always a different colour, different texture and is always pure.”

Ms Carnio said she was very proud of the products she makes, especially her honey, which she believes is as pure as can be.

"My bees are in very isolated, pristine areas so I am 100 per cent sure the blossom, nectar and the pollen are untouched and pure.”

The Tweed beekeeper will be one of many producers from around the region showcasing their best products at Taste Tweed 2019.

