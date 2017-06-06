Plenty of space for business in Tweed Heads

GETTING ahead in small business is no easy task, but Roscco Paddison believes having a sense of community is key.

With 14 members already signed up in the first seven weeks, Profit Space is a co-working space in Tweed Heads and provides ample room for ideas to grow into successful businesses.

We spoke to Mr Paddison about his simple idea:

What inspired you to open your business?

Profit Spaces is a co-working space for ambitious entrepreneurs. There's a huge movement we have at the moment of essentially e-change and the laptop lifestyle of entrepreneurs.

How does Profit Spaces benefit its members?

There's a major financial benefit to them. They can have their own professional business front for only a couple of grand a year.

The main emotional reason behind it is people get lonely working at home behind a computer. People are really craving community and that's where I think the magic of it comes together, whether that's through the events or working space.

What type of businesses are using a co-working space?

I've had a naturopath video editors, coaches, consultants, an events company organiser. The thing I'm noticing is the rise in 'seniorpreneurs' and probably half our members are over 50.

There's more people over 50 starting businesses than there are under 30. The reason for that I think is because they're worried about where their income is going to come from and they're not as employable, so they tend to do it themselves.

Both the groups are online, coaches, consultants, service-based business providers or doing something within internet marketing.

Some of them are younger lifestyle seekers and not wanting to fit into the norm. Then this senior group is thinking about how they retire with a good income source.

