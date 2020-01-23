Plot thickens in photo too good to be true

THE internet's got a new sporting mystery and boy is it a doozy.

The 1996 Super Bowl between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers isn't one that jumps to the top of the list when talking about NFL classics, but the match has found new life this week.

ESPN's Laurie Horesh posted a picture on Twitter following Larry Brown's intercept touchdown that sealed a 37-17 win for the Cowboys.

Brown earned the Super Bowl MVP award after his two interceptions but now, 24 years later, it's a background figure who has captured the imagination.

Standing on the sideline wearing a headset is a man in shorts wearing an Australia A cricket jersey from the 1990s.

At the biggest sporting event of the year in the US, where cricket is virtually unheard of, someone looks like he's donned some gear to show his support for the green and gold.

Alright Twitter we have a legitimate NFL x Cricket mystery to solve:

Who is this absolute hero wearing a 1994/95 Australia A cricket jersey on the sideline of Super Bowl 30, as MVP Larry Brown runs back an interception for the Cowboys?



(Photo: Peter Brouillet/Getty) pic.twitter.com/LBzG4htCjq — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) January 21, 2020

RSN radio's Breakfast Club tried to get to the bottom of it, chatting to veteran sports TV producer David Hill.

Australian-born Hill, one of the world's premier sports producers, who worked on World Series Cricket, six Super Bowls, Academy Awards shows, laughed off the image.

"The worst photoshopped image piece of rubbish I've ever seen in my life," Hill said.

Asked if it was him, Hill replied: "Of course not. I've never seen it.

"Some w***er standing there with a pair of shorts and a top badly photoshopped into what looks like the offensive line of the Cowboys. How anyone could believe it was anything at all is beyond me."

Hill previously worked at Fox Sports but Super Bowl 30 was broadcast on NBC, leading some online sleuths to rule him out as the mystery man.

Some have suggested the unknown figure had been spotted at earlier Super Bowls wearing the same attire, such as Super Bowl 35.

There he is in all his glory — at Super Bowl 35.

Some have suggested that the telltale orange gloves point to it being Dick Shafter, who has been ESPN's sideline TV timeout guy for the best part of two decades, but the theory is yet to be confirmed.

While the mystery hasn't been solved at this point, the internet will continue to search for the truth.

We dive deep when researching a TGSTW season. #AustraliaA https://t.co/BvNRKLqN7Q — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 20, 2020

As for Hill, after producing several Super Bowls he has a unique insight into what it takes to pull off a massive production - and all the characters needed to make it work.

"You've got an audience in this country (America) of 180 million so you don't want to screw up," Hill told RSN.

"You've got a pre-game show that could be four or five hours, very complex, then you've got the half-time show to worry about and then you've got the post-game.

"So you start working on it effectively at the start of the season, or before the season. You're spending a lot of time in the host city and the stadium you're going to be working in."

LIVE stream Chiefs v 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl LIVE & On-Demand with ESPN on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >