Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Balnarring Cup race meeting on Australia Day. Winners of the cup, Cliff Murray and jockey Reece Goodwin. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Balnarring Cup race meeting on Australia Day. Winners of the cup, Cliff Murray and jockey Reece Goodwin. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Horses

Plunge horse sensationally scratched on race eve

by Leo Schlink
25th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STABLING blunder has foiled a sensational betting plunge on an unraced galloper at Moe, leaving trainer Cliff Murray with a $750 fine - and mystery punters frustrated.

Willygood had been backed from $101 into $4.60 for a 1208m maiden before the filly was found on Thursday morning at unregistered premises by RV's Compliance Assurance Team in violation of racing's rules.

The filly should have been at Murray's registered stables and, after the CAT team found her at another of Murray's Kilmany properties, the matter was referred to RV stewards.

Get your sport fix on Kayo - classic match replays, documentaries and the latest news & announcements. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

After considering the report, stewards ordered Willygood's scratching at 10.50am.

Chairman of stewards Robert Cram said: "The property hasn't been licensed for training purposes and the horse wasn't supervised."

Corporate bookmakers reported strong support for Willygood with a string of $100 wagers.

Murray said he was unaware of who backed the horse after Willygood had caught the eye with several promising trials.

"She's had half a dozen trials … seems to be going all right. But that's about it," Murray told racing.com

"I would say it's just local people who have seen her at jump outs.

"She's shown good ability, but just at those local jump outs."

More Stories

horse racing horses plunge horse willygood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News Food is the greatest need for people in the Tweed area and charities are calling on local businesses to contribute.

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests

        Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        premium_icon Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        News Social media has changed the game on how we interact

        ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        premium_icon ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        News A Tweed nurse has given evidence to the state industrial umpire