LIVE: PM speaks on future restrictions, lockdown review

The Prime Minister will address the nation this afternoon, after a National Cabinet meeting looking at Australia's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and whether more restrictions can be eased.

He will be speaking at 1pm and we'll bring you updates as they come.

Live updates below.

'Foolish to think we're immune'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison:

"What are the expectations? Are our expectations of zero cases? No. That has never been our expectation, nor our goal. Eradication? Elimination?

"These are not the goals that we have. If it's achieved as a by-product then well and good.

"But the fact that a case or a group of cases may present is not something that should restrict moving ahead and getting progress on implementing the three-step plan and bringing Australia's economy back to a COVID-safe environment in which jobs can be restored and livelihoods can be restored.

"We only need to look at countries as sophisticated as ours, as developed as ours, with health systems as strong as ours, who have death rates 100 times of what has occurred in Australia.

"So, we would be foolish to think that we were immune or that we are immune. And as a result, the three-step plan, keeping the balance between the health management of the crisis and the economic management of the crisis in balance, continues to be the balance that the National Cabinet seeks to achieve and I believe is achieving."

PM: 'We're on track'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking now from Canberra following the national cabinet meeting:

"We're on track, and we're making progress," he said.

"The three-step plan that I outlined several weeks ago is now very much an implementation as you can see from the chart, which we reviewed today that step one is done in all states and territories.

"Moving to step two in most in a few weeks' time in June."