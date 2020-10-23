Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

PM drops massive border news

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 4:56 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Australia's state and territories - except for WA - have agreed "in principle" to get borders open by Christmas.

Mr Morrison said today's National Cabinet meeting had been a successful one with Australia's leaders agreeing to hopefully have all hard borders gone by the end of the year.

Western Australia has a hard border in place while Melburnians are banned from entering every state and territory.

Mr Morrison said West Australian Premier Mark McGowan still had some reservations about reopening his state but the PM was hopeful the entire country could be reopen by late December.

"I look forward to the continuing opening up," the PM said.

"Western Australia, there are special circumstances there. I made that very clear, the nature of our economy and how that works, the premier continues to maintain that position.

"Around the rest of the country, they have their timetables and we look forward to it opening by Christmas of this year.

"Certainly seven out of the eight states and territories will be open and that will be a great day for Australia. You never know, it might be eight."

Follow the latest coronavirus news in our live updates below.

Originally published as PM drops massive border news

More Stories

border lockdown editors picks lockdown scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SWING AND MISS: Golf club rejects developer’s $700M plan

        Premium Content SWING AND MISS: Golf club rejects developer’s $700M plan

        News A Melbourne-based developer claims to have the answer to “save” the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Course

        Qld opening with NSW now in doubt

        Qld opening with NSW now in doubt

        News Queensland border: Opening with NSW in November may be in doubt

        Light rail project connecting Tweed to the GC gathers pace

        Premium Content Light rail project connecting Tweed to the GC gathers pace

        News $1M report to identify 5km corridor for future light rail extension

        New crackdown on illegal NSW e-cigarette sales

        Premium Content New crackdown on illegal NSW e-cigarette sales

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers