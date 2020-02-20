PM responds to ’terrible act of violence’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is saddened by the shocking deaths of a Brisbane family in a suburban street.

Hannah Baxter, 31, and her three children were killed after being doused in petrol by her estranged husband and the children's father, Rowan Baxter, 42, on Wednesday.

The children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3 - died in the car after it burst into flames on a quiet suburban street in Camp Hill in Brisbane's east.

The father died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.

Ms Baxter was taking her children to school from her parent's home when Mr Baxter jumped into the car's passenger seat, according to reports.

Queensland Police say it's too early to say if it was a murder-suicide or an accident.

Mr Morrison told reporters today he was "just so saddened by these terrible events".

"Australians all over the country are just shocked, saddened and devastated about what has happened in a suburban street just like this up in suburban Queensland, where Hannah and her three children so senselessly and maddeningly murdered in what has occurred in a terrible act of violence.

"And it just grieves our hearts terribly today."

Hannah Baxter with her children Trey, Laianah and Aaliyah.

Rowan Baxter (centre) killed his wife Hannah (pictured) and their three children, including Trey, 3.

The body of one of Rowan Baxter’s children is wheeled to a funeral van. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

The PM said his thoughts went out to those who were close to the family and those who were unable to come to terms with this "terrible horror".

"And I know Australians all around the country will be feeling the same way, just shaking their head, but full of empathy, full of love for those who are close to this family and their friends.

"So if there is anyone out there who needs help, get help. There are services and supports available to you to help you and if you're in a position to help, then please help.

"But today Australians just look at each other and just give thanks for each other and at this terrible, awful event, our hearts are just full of grief.